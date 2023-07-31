RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding its tenth annual contest for “Best Looking Cruiser” of state police agencies in the U.S.

Virginia State Police (VSP) encourages Virginia residents to vote for VSP to win the contest, which will close at noon Monday, July 31. The top 12 states with the most votes will earn a spot within the AAST calendar, which “provides educational scholarships to dependents of AAST member state troopers nationwide,” according to VSP.

VSP cruiser entered to win AAST’s “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

The agency with the most votes will win the “Best Looking Cruiser” award and be featured on the 2024 calendar’s cover.

Virginians can vote for VSP’s cruiser can vote at the AAST’s survey.