ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian who was killed on Lankford Highway in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the pedestrian has been identified as 35-year-old Marlene Marie Trakney of the Nelsonia area of Accomack County.

It was been determined that Trakney was in the left southbound lane of Lankford Highway at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 when she was struck by a 2018 Honda Oddysey driven by a North Carolina man.

Police say Trakney was killed on impact, it is not why she was in the travel lane.