NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Nottoway County over the weekend has been identified by Virginia State Police.

State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash westbound on Route 360 (East Colonial Trail Highway) about a half mile past Route 723 (Lewiston Plank Road) just after 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

According to police, a 2013 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was traveling in the left lane when it lost control, overcorrected, ran off the road on the left-hand side and hit a guardrail, which caused the driver to be thrown from the bike.

The driver was identified as Maurice Henderson, 42, of Brunswick. Police said he died at the scene.

Police said that Henderson was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.