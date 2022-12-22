VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in the City of Virginia Beach that left one man dead on Thursday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, state police responded to the scene of a reported crash on I-64, east of Indian River Road, involving three vehicles.

Through their initial investigation, state police learned that the driver of a 2006 BMW sedan — now identified as 24-year-old Shykeen Marquez Williams, of Virginia Beach — was traveling west on I-64 when his car hit the rear of a 2017 Toyota Tundra. After striking the Toyota, Williams reportedly lost control of his car and crossed over the highway median and into the eastbound lanes of I-64, where his car struck a 2020 Ford transit van head-on, according to state police.

Police said Williams was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from his car upon collision with the Ford. He was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.