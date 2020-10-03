State police investigating crash that killed a 17-year-old on Friday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County at killed a 17-year-old on Friday.

VSP said the crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 2, along Rout 340, about 1.2 miles north of Rout 649.

Police said a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Route 340 when it ran off the right side of the road. It then overcorrected and crossed the centerline. A 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling south on Route 340 swerved to avoid the oncoming Toyota.

The Toyota ended up back in the northbound lane and then ran off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned. Meanwhile, the Pontiac ran off the road and struck an embankment.

Two people were in the Toyota. The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Grottoes, Va., was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The passenger in the Toyota, a 17-year-old boy from Grottoes, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 24-year-old man from Rockingham, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said charges for this incident are pending.

