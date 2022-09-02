RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County that killed one man and injured a woman.

Police said the crash occurred Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Highway and Rock Mills Road. The driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. Police said the driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.

The driver of the Subaru, Lois J. Markee, 78, of Flint Hill was taken to the hospital after the crash for treatment of minor injuries. The passenger, 80-year-old Ralph S. Markee, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 64-year-old male, was also wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash.

No charges have been placed, and the crash remains under investigation.