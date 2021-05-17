State police investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating Sunday’s fatal crash in Warren County.

VSP said the crash occurred at 2:08 p.m. on May 16, along John Marshall Highway, east of Greenfield Road. They said a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling west on John Marshall when it crossed the double solid yellow centerline and hit an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Ranger, Austin E. Howard, 65, of Front Royal, died at the scene of the crash. VSP said Howard was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the F-150, a 42-year-old man, of Annapolis, MD, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene, according to VSP. He was wearing a seatbelt.

State Police said the passenger of the F-150, a 7-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VPS said it is still investigating this crash.