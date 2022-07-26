SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in Southampton County on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two people.

At 11:30 a.m. on July 25, officers responded to the scene of the fatal crash on Route 58 eastbound at Pretlow Street, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

Through their investigation, VSP found that the driver of a 2007 International tractor-trailer, now identified as 70-year-old Stephen McNeil, of Monroe, North Carolina, was traveling in the eastbound lanes at the posted speed limit when he approached traffic and struck the rear of a 2017 Kenworth dump truck.

According to police, the tractor-trailer struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu after crashing into the dump truck. The dump truck was pushed into another tractor-trailer, a Freightliner.

Police said the dump truck and the International tractor-trailer caught fire upon collision. McNeil died immediately. His front-seat passenger, identified as 57-year-old Bobby Nicholson, also of Monroe, North Carolina, was ejected from the vehicle and died upon impact, according to police.

Photo credit: Virginia State Police

The driver of the dump truck, Christopher Vinson, was taken to Southampton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu had minor injuries, while the driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.

VSP is working with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Department on the investigation of this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP at 804-674-2000.