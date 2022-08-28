NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the Downtown Tunnel on Interstate 264 in Norfolk.

According to VSP, the crash took place just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk

It is believed that a vehicle was going through the tunnel at high speeds when its bumper came off, causing the drivers of several vehicles behind it to slam on their brakes. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles hitting each other, three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

By 3:50 a.m., all eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel had reopened to traffic.