State police investigating Sunday’s fatal single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one man Sunday afternoon in Fauquier County.

State troopers said the incident took place at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 7 along Bristerburg Road, nine tenths of a mile west of Elk Run Road. Officials said a 1998 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east Bristerburg Road when it was unable to maneuver a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to collide with a tree.

VSP said the driver of the Jeep, Ashleigh T. Mitchell, 28, of Nokesville, died at the scene of the crash. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 51-year-old man from Nokesville, suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said this crash is still under investigation.