NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing/endangered person alert for a 35-year-old woman believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The woman, Shanitia Mikell Eure-Lewis, is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on July 17 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

Police described Eure-Lewis as 5’7″, 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pinstripe shirt and pants, creme in color, and tan flats.

For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.

