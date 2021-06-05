71-year-old Fairfax County woman found dead after being reported missing Saturday evening

UPDATE: According to the Fairfax County Police Department Garris was found dead.

No foul play was suspected.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Authorities say 71-year-old Patricia Garris was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on June 5, 2021, leaving her house on Buckman Road in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red robe, blue and white shirt with black pants. She is described as 5’4, 155 lbs., with brown eyes and wearing a black wig.

Authorities said Hodges suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131