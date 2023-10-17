RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is launching a campaign to crack down on dangerous driving on the Commonwealth’s interstates — starting with Interstate 64.

According to VSP, Operation DISS-rupt will begin on Virginia’s 299.45 miles of I-64 on Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20. Operation DISS-rupt focuses on Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Speed compliance and Seatbelt safety.

“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Gregory T. Mathias, Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Commander. “We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISS-rupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk. Added patrols in the Chesapeake Division will be concentrated along I-64 in James City and York counties, as well as the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.”

According to VSP, 674 people in vehicles and 99 pedestrians have been killed in crashes in Virginia so far in 2023.

VSP’s goal with this initiative is to have zero fatal crashes during the designated enforcement period and to decrease the total number of crashes on Virginia interstates for the year by 10%.

After I-64, Operation DISS-rupt will focus on Interstates 95, 81 and 66.