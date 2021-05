VSP said Shu Lu, 69, was last seen on May 19, at 11 a.m. at Berkshire Circle in Winchester. Police said she was possibly wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, a light blue jacket and back and grey tennis shoes. Police say she may also be wearing eyeglasses.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said officials have found a 69-year-old woman from Frederick County who was reported missing to the public on Thursday.

She was found on Thursday, VSP announced that she was safe around 4 p.m.

State Police say she was believed to be at a higher health and safety risk.