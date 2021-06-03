State police report traffic crashes killed 14 people in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police reported 14 people died in vehicle crashes across the state over Memorial Day weekend this year.

Last year, VSP said there were eight traffic crash deaths — meaning there were five more deaths in 2021 than 2020.

“This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, have seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

State police said the fatal crashes occurred in The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax and Albemarle.

VSP also participated in Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), which ran from May 24 until May 31. During this time, troopers said they cited 553 speeders, 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers. 740 people were also cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made.

“Speeding, reckless driving and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning,” Colonel Settle said. “In addition, eight people made the choice not to buckle up, a simple action that could have saved their lives and kept a family whole. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions when they get into their vehicles. You have the opportunity to break this devastating streak.”