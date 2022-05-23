LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is helping the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Department in raising awareness for a missing man, last seen early Monday morning in Kenbridge.

Police describe Fred H. Bradley Jr. as a 79-year-old male, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Bradley is said to have blue eyes and gray hair. Police believe he could be wearing blue pants, a long-sleeved white button-up with pink stripes and white shoes. He is known to carry a black fanny pack.

Police said Bradley would be driving a 2008 blue Toyota Prius with personalized Virginia license plates reading, “SUENIE.”

Prius Fred H. Bradley Jr. could be driving (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Fred H. Bradley Jr. (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Fred H. Bradley Jr. (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

According to police, Bradley suffers from cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Department asks for anyone with any information regarding Bradley’s whereabouts at 434-696-4452.