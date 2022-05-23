LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is helping the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Department in raising awareness for a missing man, last seen early Monday morning in Kenbridge.
Police describe Fred H. Bradley Jr. as a 79-year-old male, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Bradley is said to have blue eyes and gray hair. Police believe he could be wearing blue pants, a long-sleeved white button-up with pink stripes and white shoes. He is known to carry a black fanny pack.
Police said Bradley would be driving a 2008 blue Toyota Prius with personalized Virginia license plates reading, “SUENIE.”
According to police, Bradley suffers from cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Department asks for anyone with any information regarding Bradley’s whereabouts at 434-696-4452.