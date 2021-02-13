State police urge Virginians to avoid the road through Sunday after responding to nearly 300 crashes

by: WRIC Newsroom

Interstate 95 Henrico County – Feb. 13, 2021 (photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians have been advised by state police to avoid driving through Sunday due to the “extremely icy and treacherous conditions” across the commonwealth.

As of 4 p.m.Virginia State Police are currently responding to 28 crashes and six disabled vehicles statewide, according to a news release. Most of the crashes involve only damage to vehicles and took place in the Chesapeake division.

Since midnight, state police has responded to 283 crashes and 143 disabled vehicles across the commonwealth. No fatal crashes have been reported.

The following list — provided by VSP — shows a breakdown of where those crashes have occurred:

  • Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes

