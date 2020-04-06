State Senate to reconvene in science museum later this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The General Assembly will have a change of scenery when lawmakers return to Richmond for a reconvened session later this month.

The Senate will meet indoors at the Science Museum of Virginia. The House of Delegates has yet to finalize a location but Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s office announced last week that the chamber would convene outdoors.

During the April 22 session, lawmakers will act on the governor’s proposed revisions to the two-year budget and other bills that passed this winter.

