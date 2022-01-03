State Senator Amanda Chase gives up congressional bid

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — State Senator Amanda Chase, who represents Colonial Heights, Amelia County, and portions of Chesterfield in the Virginia Senate, has given up her bid for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Chase, a member of the Virginia Republican Party’s right-most wing, intended to challenge Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Henrico) in Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

However, the Virginia Supreme Court’s redistricting plan – approved just last week – threw a wrench in that plan. Spanberger herself found the 7th district moved out from under her, and has announced that she will move to ensure she can still run there.

Chase was also moved out of the 7th district and – based on the address provided in federal elections paperwork – now resides in the 1st district, currently represented by fellow Republican Rob Wittman.

Chase’s home (approximate location marked in red) is now in the 1st congressional district. Under the previous congressional plan (bottom) she was set to challenge Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

“I will not challenge a Republican representative who is doing a good job representing the people of their district,” Chase said in a statement Monday night.

Chase told 8News that she would serve her remaining two years in the State Senate and seek re-election in the new 12th district in 2023.

While Chase won her last election in the 11th district by a 10-point margin, she may face a tougher fight in the 12th district, which includes more of the densely-populated Midlothian and Bon Air, and no longer includes rural Amelia County, a stronghold of Republican support.

The district now lies entirely within Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights. In 2020, President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win Chesterfield County since 1948.

Chase has been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, and ran for the Republican nomination for Governor while promoting baseless claims of election fraud in relation to the 2020 presidential election.

She ultimately lost the nomination to Glenn Youngkin, who went on to win the general election.