State trooper, five others injured after car drives into working crash in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A state trooper and a tow truck driver were hospitalized on Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV while working an earlier crash in Christiansburg.

According to Virginia State Police, on Saturday, Feb. 29, a tow truck driver was loading a vehicle at the scene of a previous crash when a passing SUV struck both the tow truck driver and the state trooper. The trooper was treated for his injuries and released, but authorities say the tow truck driver sustained more serious injuries.

Police say the woman and three children inside the SUV also sustained injuries. However, their condition is unknown at this time.

An official from Virginia State Police says the crash may have resulted from road conditions caused by Saturday’s weather, but the incident is still under investigation.

In light of Saturday’s crash, Virginia State Police asks the public to remember the “Move Over Law,” which requires drivers to move over — or at least slow down if moving over is not an option — when they see the flashing red, blue, or amber lights of emergency vehicles.

