State trooper injured in motorcycle crash while assisting Secret Service during Biden’s peninsula visit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to Hampton Roads today to promote bills they say will benefit schools.

These bills would establish free community college and free pre-school opportunities. Both bills are included in Biden’s American Rescue Plan which amounts to almost $2 trillion.

While in Hampton Roads, one of the Virginia State Troopers assisting the U.S. Secret Service with security for Biden’s visit was in a motorcycle accident.

According to VSP, trooper ran off the left side of the road on the Exit 250 ramp from I-64 west to Ft. Eustis Boulevard in Newport News.

He suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.