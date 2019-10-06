State trooper who died while directing traffic at VA State Fair remembered

(WRIC) — Saturday marked the 7th death anniversary for a Virginia State Trooper who died directing traffic at the state fair.

State Trooper Andrew Fox died on Oct. 5, 2012, after he was struck and killed by an SUV.

The driver who hit Fox was charged with reckless driving and a $1,000 fine.

Virginia State Police posted a photo of Trooper Fox saying they would never forget him.

With today being the last day of the state fair and other fall festivities, drivers are encouraged to drive with caution.

Trooper Fox has a bridge dedication and a law was enacted in his honor. The bill did not pass in the General Assembly.