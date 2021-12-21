State Veterinarian: Santa’s reindeer approved for entry into Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – With just days to go before Santa’s global task of delivering gifts, Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit for Santa to bring his herd of reindeer into Virginia on Friday evening.

While the USDA regulates the international movement of animals, the VDACS Office of Veterinary Services regulates the movement of animals into the Commonwealth.

All ruminants entering Virginia are required to bear identification and the identification number must be noted on the Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) which is critical in tracing animals in the event of a significant disease outbreak.