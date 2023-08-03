RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you prefer it pale, smile when it’s sour, want it woody, or get hype when it’s hazy — here’s a list of the winners of a statewide competition declaring the best of the best craft beer in Virginia.
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild has announced the results of the 2023 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, an annual statewide competition to find the state’s best brews.
The Guild reported 125 breweries took part in the year’s competition, an increase of 35 participants over the previous year. Individual brewers were able to submit up to four beers each to be judged in 31 different categories — this year, a record-breaking number of 471 brews were entered into the competition.
Charlie Harr was the head judge for this year’s Craft Beer Cup, with the competition bringing in 550 attendees to Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.
“I am thrilled to welcome an increase in participation in this year’s competition, a testament to a growing industry in Virginia!” Harr said in a statement. “This year’s competition brought new breweries and veterans together across all styles for continued high-quality pours. Congratulations to the winners who entered the cup and continue pushing the craft brewery industry to new heights and making Virginia the great beer scene that it is!”
Plan your trip to taste the winning brews by utilizing the Brewery Map available online here, or by visiting the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s craft beer site.
BEST IN SHOW
- First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Crimson Gaze
- Second Place — Alewerks Brewing Company, Weekend Lager
- Third Place — Billsburg Brewing Company, Fly Away IPA
ALTERNATIVE GRAIN(S) or SUGAR(S)
- First Place — St. George Brewing Company, Honey Meade Lager
- Second Place — Dirt Farm Brewing, Honey Helles
- Third Place — Southern Revere Cellars, Three Oaks Honey Brown Lager
AMBER ALES
- First Place — Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red
- Second Place — 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Mojo Magic
- Third Place — Iron Tree Brewing Company, Off Camber Ale
AMBER LAGERS
- First Place — Momac Brewing Company, Pato de Palo (Peg Leg)
- Second Place — Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna VA, Lager
- Third Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Painted Lady Lager
AMERICAN LAGERS
- First Place — Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager
- Second Place — Caboose Brewing Company, Boose Light
- Third Place — Eavesdrop Brewery, Chandelier and a Dollar Menu
BELGIAN ALES
- First Place — Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
- Second Place — Olde Salem Brewing Company, Moonlight Mile
- Third Place — Loudon Brewing Company, Polished Foxx
- Honorable Mention — Bunnyman Brewing, Super Saison
BRITISH BITTERS
- First Place — Selvedge Brewing, Houndstooth
- Second Place — Iron Tree Brewery Company, Beerstalker
- Third Place — Tucked Away Brewing Company, Squadron Commander ESB
BROWN ALE
- First Place — Long Way Brewing, Exacta Right
- Second Place — Jack Mason’s Tavern & Brewery, Brother Perkins Brown Ale
- Third Place — Alewerks Brewing Company, Tavern Brown Ale
CREAMS and BLONDES
- First Place — Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water
- Second Place — Broken Window Brewing Company, Lucky 13
- Third Place — 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company, Mae West
DARK EUROPEAN LAGERS
- First Place — Starr Hill Brewery, Dark Biddings
- Second Place — Eastern Divide Brewing Company, Blacksburg Black Lager
- Third Place — Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Black Bär Bier
DOUBLE IPA
- First Place — Lost Barrel Brewing, Stratazacca Double IPA
- Second Place — Caiseal Beer & Spirits Company, Treat Me Wrong IPA
- Third Place — Smartmouth Brewing Company, Notch 9
EUROPEAN SOUR
- First Place — South Street Brewery, Slippery When Wit
- Second Place — Cova Brewing Company, There it Gose
- Third Place — Rockfish Brewing Company, Strawberry Guava Gose
FRUIT
- First Place — Dirt Farm Brewing, Peachy Mother Pucker
- Second Place — Blue Mountain Barrel House, Passion Fruit on Acid
- Third Place — 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Brewberry Wheat
- Honorable Mention — 7 Dogs Brewpub, Raspberry Sourpuss
GERMAN AND AMERICAN WHEAT
- First Place — Patch Brewing Company, Home Run Hefe
- Second Place — Heritage Brewing Company, Alt Stadt Von Hefe
- Third Place — Alesation Brewing Company, Das Weizen
HAZY IPA
- First Place — Bike Lane Brewing, Hellwig
- Second Place — Lost Barrell Brewing, Lost Barrel Hazy IPA
- Third Place — The Virginia Beer Company, Estimated Eyes
INTERNATIONAL LAGER
- First Place — Full Distance Brewing, Yucatan Sunrise
- Second Place — Billsburg Brewing, Classic Lager
- Third Place — Billsburg Brewing, Juan’s Nightstand
- Honorable Mention — Barnhouse Brewery, Morning Wood
IPA
- First Place — Billsburg Brewery, Fly Away IPA
- Second Place — Tradition Brewing Company, IPA #13
- Third Place — Vibrissa Beer, Gracious Living
IRISH & SCOTTISH ALES
- First Place — Nansemond Brewing Station, Myrtle’s Diary Red Ale
- Second Place — Old Busthead Brewing Company, Vixen Irish Red
- Third Place — Parkway Brewing Company, Billy Boys Scotch Ale
KÖLSCH/LEICHTBIER
- First Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Barking Frog Kolsch
- Second Place — Bike Lane Brewing, Klunker
- Third Place — St. George Brewing Company, Morning Dew
MIXED FERMENTATION
- First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Brown Bear Honey Pot Batch 4
- Second Place — Coastal Fermentory, Semper Fermentis – Batch 2
- Third Place — Alewerks Brewing Company, Lover’s Greed
MONASTIC ALE
- First Place — Barnhouse Brewery, Barnhouse X
- Second Place — Fine Creek Brewing Company, Aved Frére 11
- Third Place — Great Valley Farm Brewery & Winery, Belgian Tripel
PALE ALES
- First Place — Blue Mountain Barrel House, Full Nelson
- Second Place — Cooling Pond Brewing, Contrary Greek Gold
- Third Place — Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewing, Pale Ale
PALE EUROPEAN BITTER/PILSNER
- First Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Kissing Bull Lager
- Second Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Crispy Whip
- Third Place — Port City Brewing Company, Port City Helles
PALE EUROPEAN LAGERS
- First Place — Alewerks Brewing Company, Weekend Lager
- Second Place — St. George Brewing Company, Jubilee Maibock
- Third Place — Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog Helles Lager
PORTERS
- First Place — James River Brewery, James Bean Vanilla Oatmeal Porter
- Second Place — Cedar Run Brewery, Ol’ Prince William Porter
- Third Place — Studly Brewing Company, The Great Vanilla Bean-o
SMOKE
- First Place — WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo
- Second Place — Starr Hill Brewery, Two Dogs Walkin
- Third Place — Black Hoof Brewing Company LLC, Morning Fog Rauchbier
SPECIALTY IPA
- First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Crimson Gaze
- Second Place — No award in this category
- Third Place — No award in this category
STOUTS
- First Place — Barley Naked Brewing Company, Irish Prenup
- Second Place — Thin Brew Line Brewing Company, An Garda Siochana
- Third Place — 6 Bears and A Goat, O’Dark Thirty
STRONG ALE
- First Place — Thin Brew Line Brewing Company, VB Strong
- Second Place — Bacova Beer Company, Chimney Fire Scotch Ale
- Third Place — Old Trade Farm Inc., Blue Ridge
STRONG EUROPEAN LAGERS
- First Place — Brew Republic, Eisbock
- Second Place — Barking Rose Brewing Company, Kelsonator
- Third Place — Parkway Brewing Company, Ravens Roost
VEGETABLE/SPICE
- First Place — Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Firefly Nights Summertime Ale
- Second Place — Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Monkey Fist
- Third Place — Caiseal Beer & Spirits Company, Coffee Blonde Ale
WOOD
- First Place — Selvedge Brewing, Wooly Mammoth
- Second Place — Water’s End Brewery, Grand Cru
- Third Place — Crazy Rooster Brewing Company, Dark and Vast
- Honorable Mention — Cooling Pond Brewery, Double Outage Imperial Stout