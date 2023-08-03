RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you prefer it pale, smile when it’s sour, want it woody, or get hype when it’s hazy — here’s a list of the winners of a statewide competition declaring the best of the best craft beer in Virginia.

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild has announced the results of the 2023 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, an annual statewide competition to find the state’s best brews.

The Guild reported 125 breweries took part in the year’s competition, an increase of 35 participants over the previous year. Individual brewers were able to submit up to four beers each to be judged in 31 different categories — this year, a record-breaking number of 471 brews were entered into the competition.

Charlie Harr was the head judge for this year’s Craft Beer Cup, with the competition bringing in 550 attendees to Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.

“I am thrilled to welcome an increase in participation in this year’s competition, a testament to a growing industry in Virginia!” Harr said in a statement. “This year’s competition brought new breweries and veterans together across all styles for continued high-quality pours. Congratulations to the winners who entered the cup and continue pushing the craft brewery industry to new heights and making Virginia the great beer scene that it is!”

Plan your trip to taste the winning brews by utilizing the Brewery Map available online here, or by visiting the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s craft beer site.

BEST IN SHOW

First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Crimson Gaze

ALTERNATIVE GRAIN(S) or SUGAR(S)

First Place — St. George Brewing Company, Honey Meade Lager

AMBER ALES

First Place — Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red

AMBER LAGERS

First Place — Momac Brewing Company, Pato de Palo (Peg Leg)

AMERICAN LAGERS

First Place — Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager

BELGIAN ALES

First Place — Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

BRITISH BITTERS

First Place — Selvedge Brewing, Houndstooth

BROWN ALE

First Place — Long Way Brewing, Exacta Right

CREAMS and BLONDES

First Place — Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water

DARK EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place — Starr Hill Brewery, Dark Biddings

DOUBLE IPA

First Place — Lost Barrel Brewing, Stratazacca Double IPA

EUROPEAN SOUR

First Place — South Street Brewery, Slippery When Wit

FRUIT

First Place — Dirt Farm Brewing, Peachy Mother Pucker

GERMAN AND AMERICAN WHEAT

First Place — Patch Brewing Company, Home Run Hefe

HAZY IPA

First Place — Bike Lane Brewing, Hellwig

INTERNATIONAL LAGER

First Place — Full Distance Brewing, Yucatan Sunrise

IPA

First Place — Billsburg Brewery, Fly Away IPA

IRISH & SCOTTISH ALES

First Place — Nansemond Brewing Station, Myrtle’s Diary Red Ale

KÖLSCH/LEICHTBIER

First Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Barking Frog Kolsch

MIXED FERMENTATION

First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Brown Bear Honey Pot Batch 4

MONASTIC ALE

First Place — Barnhouse Brewery, Barnhouse X

PALE ALES

First Place — Blue Mountain Barrel House, Full Nelson

PALE EUROPEAN BITTER/PILSNER

First Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Kissing Bull Lager

PALE EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place — Alewerks Brewing Company, Weekend Lager

PORTERS

First Place — James River Brewery, James Bean Vanilla Oatmeal Porter

SMOKE

First Place — WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo

SPECIALTY IPA

First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Crimson Gaze

STOUTS

First Place — Barley Naked Brewing Company, Irish Prenup

STRONG ALE

First Place — Thin Brew Line Brewing Company, VB Strong

STRONG EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place — Brew Republic, Eisbock

VEGETABLE/SPICE

First Place — Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Firefly Nights Summertime Ale

WOOD

First Place — Selvedge Brewing, Wooly Mammoth

