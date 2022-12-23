RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winter weather is approaching the East Coast on one of the year’s busiest travel weekends. The holidays are finally here, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to ensure you arrive safely at your destination.

According to AAA, more than 90% of travelers in America will drive to their holiday destinations. Thursday in Virginia mostly brought an abundance of precipitation. For Friday, VDOT is preparing for a cold front which can bring down trees and cause black ice on the roads.

According to VDOT, crews will be on duty Friday morning as the snow sweeps across the state. They will respond to reports of fallen trees or debris on state-maintained roads and icing once temperatures drop. VDOT recommends you prepare an emergency car kit and allow yourself extra time to arrive at your destination.

An Emergency Winter Driving Kit Should Have the following:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Blankets or quilts

First aid kit

Bottled water

Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)

Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)

Shovel

Continue to tune into your local forecasts for your location and final destination, and call 511 for more up-to-date road and traffic conditions.