RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The feature film debut from a group of filmmakers with ties to the city of Richmond and Virginia is set to have its East Coast premiere this weekend.

“Glue Trap” follows a good couple in a bad place who, in an effort to save their relationship, go to a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but when an obnoxious third wheel arrives, they worry more than their relationship may be in danger.

The film is described as a dark comedy/thriller inspired by “Marriage Story” and “Get Out,” starring Obie-winner Brittany Bradford (“Julia” on HBO Max) and Isaac W. Jay (“Head Count”).

The cast and crew of the production were largely composed of Virginians, including the film’s writer and director, Justin Geldzahler.

Still from “Glue Trap,” a dark comedy/thriller inspired by “Marriage Story” and “Get Out.” (Courtesy of Sticky Situations LLC)

Geldzahler told 8News his passion for filmmaking began at a very young age, growing up on a farm in Hanover County. His parents bought him a video camera in fifth grade, inspiring him to make movies with his friends at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond.

“In the years after high school, I used to do the 48 Hour Film Project and loved getting to screen my short films at the Byrd [Theatre],” Geldzahler said. “So bringing my first feature home is a nice full circle moment.”

Geldzahler studied Film and English at Boston University before beginning his career in Hollywood. He worked his way up the studio system ladder, working on shows like “Outlander,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Euphoria” and “Succession.”

“But — and we saw some of this coming into the strike — the path of rising through the ranks was kind of disappearing,” Geldzahler said. “It’s frustrating as a screenwriter because if I was an unsuccessful artist, I’d have my paintings, if I was an unsuccessful novelist, I’d have my manuscript. But a screenplay is not a movie … So I was like, ‘Well if I want to see my work on the screen, I need to make it.'”

Justin Geldzahler, writer/director/producer of “Glue Trap.” (Courtesy of Sticky Situations LLC)

Geldzahler got to work on writing a screenplay for a feature film that would be set in the City of Richmond, described as a sprawling urban mystery — “Big Lebowski” meets “Frances Ha” — that would have made use of the confederate monuments coming down. A table read for this script was held on March 2, 2020.

“We quickly realized that we couldn’t make that movie,” Geldzahler said.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Geldzahler decided to write an entirely new screenplay, taking advantage of his parents’ cottage in Nelson County. Once he had chosen the location, Geldzahler said he found the personality of his home state coming through in subtle ways.

“I have specific backstories that never come up in the movie but it’s very much a contemporary Richmond couple,” Geldzahler told 8News. “Our antagonist who shows up is canonically a UVA grad because she refers to ‘third year’ as opposed to ‘junior year.'”

Still from “Glue Trap,” a dark comedy/thriller inspired by “Marriage Story” and “Get Out.” (Courtesy of Sticky Situations LLC)

Still from “Glue Trap,” a dark comedy/thriller inspired by “Marriage Story” and “Get Out.” (Courtesy of Sticky Situations LLC)

The film held its world premiere at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 29, 2023, as part of the Dances with Film Festival.

The film’s East Coast premiere will be right here in Richmond as part of the Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) at the Byrd Theatre on Cary Street. The film’s showtime is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Geldzahler says those who wish to support the film beyond its showing at RIFF are encouraged to follow the film on social media as it makes its way around the festival circuit and seeks further distribution.

The poster for “Glue Trap,” a dark comedy/thriller inspired by “Marriage Story” and “Get Out.” (Courtesy of Sticky Situations LLC)

Virginians involved in the making of ‘Glue Trap’ (2023)

Writer/Director/Producer – Justin Geldzahler*

Editor/Producer – Norris Guncheon*

Composer/Associate Producer – Erik Larsen*

Unit Production Manager – Marcy Russo*

Head of Hair/Makeup — Shayna Reinert

Key Grip — Jason Mitchell

Art Director — Lynalise Woodlief

Costumer/COVID Coordinator — Isabella VanKesteren

Cast (“Jenn Ramsay”) — Caroline Hertz

Executive Producers — Tommy Nicholas*, Kelly Polk, Janet Thiele Geldzahler, Jonathan Geldzahler

Co-Producers – Earle Martin, Elizabeth Martin, Marijoyce Russo, Rick Russo

* Went to Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School