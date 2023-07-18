RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been elected to lead the board of an organization that directs funding for transportation projects across central Virginia.

On Monday, July 17, Stoney was voted the chairman of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) board, succeeding Chesterfield Supervisor Kevin Carroll in the position. Ashland Vice Mayor John H. Hodges was elected vice chair.

“I am honored to serve as the chair of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority. Central Virginia has experienced unprecedented growth over the last decade, and it is our duty to deliver transportation solutions that will benefit residents for generations to come,” Stoney said. “The CVTA is a vital asset for the Richmond region, and I look forward to hitting the ground running to ensure our region’s advancement.”

Localities that are part of CVTA include Ashland, Charles City County, Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Hanover County, Henrico County, New Kent County, Powhatan County and Richmond.

The CVTA board includes representatives from these localities, as well as members representing the Senate of Virginia, House of Delegates, Commonwealth Transportation Board and non-voting members from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, Virginia Department of Transportation, GRTC and the Richmond Metropolitan Transit Authority.