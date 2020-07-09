Stray bullet lands in child’s bed at home near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother says her children came within inches from tragedy.

A stray bullet landed in the bedroom where her children were sleeping.

It happened over the Independence Day weekend near the Oceanfront.

The mother is now sending a stern message to whoever fired the shot. She placed signs outside the home at the corner of 16th Street and Cypress Avenue.

“I’ve stated it clearly right there on the front lawn — ‘You almost killed my children,’” said Julie Johnson.

Johnson said she woke up to her young daughter frantically calling for her just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

“She was banging on the door going ‘Mommy! Mommy! Somebody shot at us!’” Johnson recalled. “At first we said ‘No it’s just fireworks baby. They’ve been going on all night.’ She said ‘No there’s glass everywhere!’”

Johnson ran to the bedroom, unprepared for what she saw.

“There was glass everywhere on the top bunk where our son was sleeping, on the bottom bunk. The bullet was laying in the bed,” said Johnson. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that this had happened.”

A single bullet came through the window, landing inches from where her daughter was sleeping. They called the police.

“It hit the bed rail and ricocheted between the bed rail and the window frame and came down and landed right over there,” Johnson said. “The officers said it was a falling bullet, that it wasn’t necessary shot from the street right outside the house.”

Johnson said police told her the round may have come from someone firing off their gun into the air while celebrating the Fourth of July.

“I was really mad that someone was so careless and so irresponsible,” she said. “If it had been half an inch higher, it would’ve went right into him. Had it had been a couple of inches lower, it would’ve came straight into our daughter.”

Johnson said they rented the home to spend the summer near the Oceanfront while they moved into a new place. She said she’s ready to leave due to the recent crime in the area.

She hopes her message will make people think twice.

“Maybe the person that did this will drive by and see what type of effect this has on our family,” Johnson said.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating.

