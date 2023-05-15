RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a $16.4 million grant program to provide school safety resources to Virginia school districts in “high need.”

The Stronger Connections grant program will provide K-12 schools with advanced security equipment, threat detection technology, and improved emergency communication.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, school districts with an increased risk of violence and chronic absenteeism, as well as those with high student-to-staff ratios, will be prioritized. In addition, grant funds may also be used for school security officers where none are currently assigned.

Applications will be available for the grant program from June 1 to Aug. 1, and school districts can apply on the Virginia Department of Education’s website. More information about the Stronger Connection program can be found here.

