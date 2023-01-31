ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a student was unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School as the result of a drug overdose Tuesday morning.

The Arlington County Police Department said officers and other emergency workers went to the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 9:30 a.m. after receiving word that the boy had been found.

First responders administered emergency medical aid before transporting the student to a the hospital. His condition was considered critical.

Medics evaluated four other students at the scene.