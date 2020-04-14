Student sues Liberty University for spring semester fees

In this March 24 , 2020, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

A student at Liberty University has filed a class action lawsuit against the college following the school’s decision to transition to online learning and not fully refund fees paid for room, board and other campus services and fees.

Liberty has offered certain students a limited credit of $1,000, states the filing.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Liberty placed students at risk by keeping the campus open in the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the complaint, “… as Liberty’s 2020 spring break was coming to a close, Liberty—evidently ignoring scientific analysis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and conventional wisdom—decided to place its students at severe physical risk of COVID-19 contagion by reopening its campus for students to return. And this despite reports that there were several potential cases of COVID-19 on Liberty’s campus.”

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Virginia on Apr. 13, 2020.

