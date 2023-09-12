UPDATE: The Sheriff’s Office announced as of 2:44 p.m., all students had been dismissed and only staff remained at the scene. The school had been searched and reopened. An investigation is ongoing.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A threat towards Stafford County High School forced a schoolwide shutdown Tuesday around noon.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a threat towards the high school around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Sheriff’s Office said all students in the school were promptly evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

All students and staff are said to be safe. Deputies are working with school staff to dismiss students.

As of 2 p.m., a large police presence was still seen at the school as deputies and K-9 units cleared the school.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet elaborated on the details of the threat.