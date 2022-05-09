RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Less than one week after hundreds of people took to Richmond to protest for abortion-rights at the state’s capitol building, students with signs advocating for the cause could be seen at schools across Virginia.

The students protested the recent leaked Supreme Court opinion that showed support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

The students photographed below participated in a walk-out at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon.





The students could be seen carrying signs outside of the school reading, “BANS OFF OUR BODIES,” “We’ve been saying this for 99 years ERA NOW” and “#ReproRights are HUMAN RIGHTS.”

Male and female students were seen participating in the event.

Not too much earlier in the day, dozens of local students gathered in a parking lot of a school in Mclean, Va. to join in participating in the abortion-rights protest, a response to the leaked draft that is sweeping the nation.