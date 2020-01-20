1  of  3
The Latest: Thousands gather at Virginia Capitol for Lobby Day

Students start petition to save Virginia Beach teacher seen in ‘disturbing’ viral video

Virginia News

by: WAVY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A petition is circling on social media after a Virginia Beach teacher was seen in a ‘disturbing’ viral video filmed in a classroom.

WRIC’s sister station WAVY obtained a video of what appears to be the incident.

It shows the teacher reaching toward a student’s head in an apparent attempt to retrieve headphones while disciplining the child.

Virginia Beach middle school teacher removed from class over ‘disturbing video’

In response to the video, VBPCS released a statement saying they “will not tolerate behaviors that do not align with our division’s core values” and they “regret that these children had to experience and witness this conduct from an educator.”

Now, students and other locals have started to cultivate their responses backing the teacher with an online petition.

Petition: ‘Save Mr. Whitley’

“There is one other right we have. We still have the freedom of petition. He taught us that. He has taught us so much just for this to happen to him,” says one student.

As of Monday morning, the petition has more than 2,000 signatures from current students, former students and fellow staff members.

“Discipline him, but don’t destroy his career,” says one commenter, “these kids need him.”

An apparent former coworker commented, “We taught together, did clubs together and he even stood up for me at my wedding… Time for a teacher to get stood up for. Enough is enough.”

WAVY reached out to school officials for comment on the petition Sunday morning. They quickly responded saying that this is a personnel matter and will not be commenting at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

