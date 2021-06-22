VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — The state of Virginia is home to numerous military bases and is the site of some of the most pivotal moments in American history. It is no surprise that the same state where America first won it’s independence receives high patriotic ratings.

According to a study done by WalletHub, Virginia is the 10th most patriotic state overall.

The study looks at both military engagement and civic engagement to determine an overall score. The following things are considered at the listed weights:

Military Engagement – Total Points: 25

Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)

Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Civic Engagement – Total Points: 75

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Virginia falls behind states like Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire. Many of the top ranked states were heavy hitters in the civic engagement category. New York falls at the very bottom with low marks in both categories. The thing dragging down Florida’s score is low civic engagement.

New Jersey ranks 44th despite the study finding that the state had the highest percent of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Overall Rank State Total Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 1 Montana 61.91 22 1 2 Alaska 56.64 1 19 3 Maryland 56.12 24 5 4 Vermont 55.29 42 2 5 New Hampshire 53.55 32 4 6 North Dakota 53.28 20 8 7 Wyoming 53.01 8 11 8 Minnesota 51.42 47 3 9 Oregon 50.07 34 6 10 Virginia 49.61 3 22 11 Utah 47.81 38 9 12 Idaho 46.79 16 12 13 Wisconsin 46.57 43 7 14 Washington 46.25 9 16 15 Arizona 44.22 17 18 16 Iowa 44.09 41 10 17 Kentucky 43.47 21 17 18 Missouri 43.33 26 15 19 South Carolina 42.76 4 34 20 Colorado 41.53 11 25 21 Delaware 41.49 25 20 22 Maine 41.19 35 13 23 Hawaii 40.79 2 47 24 Ohio 40.72 33 14 25 North Carolina 40.56 6 33 26 Nevada 40.11 18 28 27 Nebraska 38.83 27 24 28 New Mexico 36.95 13 31 29 Georgia 36.05 5 46 30 Tennessee 35.75 30 30 31 Kansas 35.50 14 40 32 Oklahoma 35.42 7 42 33 Indiana 35.22 37 26 34 Alabama 34.96 12 41 35 Pennsylvania 34.67 44 21 36 South Dakota 34.03 23 35 37 Louisiana 33.43 28 32 38 Rhode Island 33.19 40 27 39 Massachusetts 31.49 50 23 40 Mississippi 30.67 15 48 41 Texas 29.96 9 49 42 West Virginia 29.82 36 38 43 Arkansas 29.76 29 43 44 New Jersey 29.63 48 29 45 Illinois 28.53 39 36 46 California 27.75 31 44 47 Michigan 26.81 45 39 48 Connecticut 26.68 46 37 49 Florida 23.17 19 50 50 New York 21.64 49 45

When looking at just military engagement, Virginia ranks 3rd. When looking at just civic engagement, Virginia ranks 22nd.

Virginia comes in the top five for two different categories, the Commonwealth ranks 2nd for most veterans per capita and 4th for most Peace Corps volunteers per capita.

Many of the scoring criteria have little to do with political ideology and that is reflected in the comparison of red states and blue states. The study found that red states had an average rank of 25.32 and blue states had an average rank of 25.68. Because the figures are based on ranking, the lower score indicates a more patriotic ranking.