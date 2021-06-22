VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — The state of Virginia is home to numerous military bases and is the site of some of the most pivotal moments in American history. It is no surprise that the same state where America first won it’s independence receives high patriotic ratings.
According to a study done by WalletHub, Virginia is the 10th most patriotic state overall.
The study looks at both military engagement and civic engagement to determine an overall score. The following things are considered at the listed weights:
Military Engagement – Total Points: 25
- Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)
- Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
- Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)
- Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
Civic Engagement – Total Points: 75
- Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)
- Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
- Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)
- Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
- Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
Virginia falls behind states like Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire. Many of the top ranked states were heavy hitters in the civic engagement category. New York falls at the very bottom with low marks in both categories. The thing dragging down Florida’s score is low civic engagement.
New Jersey ranks 44th despite the study finding that the state had the highest percent of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Military Engagement
|Civic Engagement
|1
|Montana
|61.91
|22
|1
|2
|Alaska
|56.64
|1
|19
|3
|Maryland
|56.12
|24
|5
|4
|Vermont
|55.29
|42
|2
|5
|New Hampshire
|53.55
|32
|4
|6
|North Dakota
|53.28
|20
|8
|7
|Wyoming
|53.01
|8
|11
|8
|Minnesota
|51.42
|47
|3
|9
|Oregon
|50.07
|34
|6
|10
|Virginia
|49.61
|3
|22
|11
|Utah
|47.81
|38
|9
|12
|Idaho
|46.79
|16
|12
|13
|Wisconsin
|46.57
|43
|7
|14
|Washington
|46.25
|9
|16
|15
|Arizona
|44.22
|17
|18
|16
|Iowa
|44.09
|41
|10
|17
|Kentucky
|43.47
|21
|17
|18
|Missouri
|43.33
|26
|15
|19
|South Carolina
|42.76
|4
|34
|20
|Colorado
|41.53
|11
|25
|21
|Delaware
|41.49
|25
|20
|22
|Maine
|41.19
|35
|13
|23
|Hawaii
|40.79
|2
|47
|24
|Ohio
|40.72
|33
|14
|25
|North Carolina
|40.56
|6
|33
|26
|Nevada
|40.11
|18
|28
|27
|Nebraska
|38.83
|27
|24
|28
|New Mexico
|36.95
|13
|31
|29
|Georgia
|36.05
|5
|46
|30
|Tennessee
|35.75
|30
|30
|31
|Kansas
|35.50
|14
|40
|32
|Oklahoma
|35.42
|7
|42
|33
|Indiana
|35.22
|37
|26
|34
|Alabama
|34.96
|12
|41
|35
|Pennsylvania
|34.67
|44
|21
|36
|South Dakota
|34.03
|23
|35
|37
|Louisiana
|33.43
|28
|32
|38
|Rhode Island
|33.19
|40
|27
|39
|Massachusetts
|31.49
|50
|23
|40
|Mississippi
|30.67
|15
|48
|41
|Texas
|29.96
|9
|49
|42
|West Virginia
|29.82
|36
|38
|43
|Arkansas
|29.76
|29
|43
|44
|New Jersey
|29.63
|48
|29
|45
|Illinois
|28.53
|39
|36
|46
|California
|27.75
|31
|44
|47
|Michigan
|26.81
|45
|39
|48
|Connecticut
|26.68
|46
|37
|49
|Florida
|23.17
|19
|50
|50
|New York
|21.64
|49
|45
When looking at just military engagement, Virginia ranks 3rd. When looking at just civic engagement, Virginia ranks 22nd.
Virginia comes in the top five for two different categories, the Commonwealth ranks 2nd for most veterans per capita and 4th for most Peace Corps volunteers per capita.
Many of the scoring criteria have little to do with political ideology and that is reflected in the comparison of red states and blue states. The study found that red states had an average rank of 25.32 and blue states had an average rank of 25.68. Because the figures are based on ranking, the lower score indicates a more patriotic ranking.