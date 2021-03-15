Subcontractor dies following accident onboard USS McFaul at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A subcontractor has died following an accident onboard USS McFaul at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the Naval Sea Systems Command, the accident occurred Monday morning onboard USS McFaul (DDG-74).

The ship is currently undergoing maintenance at NASSCO-Norfolk.

General Dynamics declined to give any additional information on the person’s death.

“We are working closely with the Navy and do not have any additional details to provide at this time,” a General Dynamics spokesman said.

