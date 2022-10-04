RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Does your community have a cool connection to history worth preserving? Virginia non-profits and government agencies can now submit their 2022 projects for the Commonwealth History Fund.

The fund, established by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in 2021, offers support for history education projects throughout the state. It provides $400,000 in grants across different organizations in Virginia every year, and aims to contribute $2 million to historic projects over the next five years.

For this year’s funding, eligible projects include restoration and rehabilitation projects, preservation projects, research and documentation, publications and exhibitions, acquisition of property, conservation and landscape or infrastructure improvements.

Eligible organizations include Virginia non-profit organizations, state and federally recognized Native American tribes and local government agencies. Political and religious organizations are not eligible.

Submissions for the current grant cycle are open now and will be accepted until Oct. 31. Award recipients will be announced early 2023.

To download an application, visit the Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s website.

The Fund is made possible through funding from Dominion Energy and other donors.