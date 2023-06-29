RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grab your cameras, Virginia — your best nature photos could give back to your local environment.

The Upper & Middle James James Riparian Consortium is creating a Native Riparian Plant guide to help landowners identify native plants that will benefit the environment.

The Consortium is currently asking for photography lovers around Virginia to send in their best photos of native trees and shrubs to possibly be included in the guide.

Photos of mature and young plants and “features of interest” like fruit, flowers and fall colors are needed.

The following species are all needed for the guide:

Alder

Arrow-wood Viburnum

Black Cherry

Black Gum

Black Walnut

Black Willow

Buttonbush

Canada Serviceberry

Chestnut Oak

Elderberry

Flowering Dogwood

Hackberry

Hazelnut

Northern Red Oak

Pawpaw

Persimmon

Pin Oak

Redbud

Red Chokeberry

Red Maple

River Birch

Silky Dogwood

Spicebush

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Swampwhite Oak

Sycamore

Tulip Poplar

White Oak

Willow Oak

Witch Hazel

Submissions are due by Friday. July 7. Photos should be sent through this Google Form but can also be sent to lcjohnson@thejamesriver.org for anyone with issues with the Google Form.

Nature plants and plants can provide habitats and food for wildlife and improve the health of native waterways. The guide aims to help increase knowledge and interest in these species so they can be planted throughout the state.