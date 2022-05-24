SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A peanut company is investing $25 million to automate its production line in Suffolk, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday.

The investment’s will help Birdsong “refurbish and automate its production lines” at the plant, which is one of the company’s five shelling plants across the U.S.

“Birdsong Peanuts chose to reinvest in Suffolk because our corporate headquarters is here, there is a thriving peanut producer base here, there is good access to domestic and export markets, and also because of the region’s talented workforce,” said Charles Birdsong, President of Birdsong Peanuts.

Although Birdsong now operates across much of the South, the company was founded in Courtland, Virginia in 1914. The company is also headquartered in Suffolk.

The project will also receive $500,000 in grants from the state government – $250,000 for the company and an additional $250,000 to assist the City of Suffolk in completing the project.

“When long-term corporate partners like Birdsong Peanuts reinvest in Virginia, it underscores that Virginia is open for business,” said Governor Youngkin.

According to the Suffolk Economic Development Authority, Bridsong currently employs 125 people in the city. It’s unclear what effect the automation of the plant’s production lines will have on employment at the facility.