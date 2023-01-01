SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Suffolk are looking for a man they consider to be “armed and dangerous” who is wanted for domestic assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, at around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Suffolk 911 Center received a report of a shooting into an occupied residence on the 2100 block of Arizona Avenue.

No one was reported injured but two vehicles, as well as the home, were damaged by gunfire.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Smith of Portsmouth. He is wanted for domestic assault, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied dwelling and willfully discharging firearms in public places. Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Smith or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police at 1-888-562-5887, option 5.