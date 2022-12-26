SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Christmas Eve.

According to police, the robbery took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 at a 7-Eleven on the 1200 block of Portsmouth Road.

Police said the suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of cash, they ran out of the store heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350.