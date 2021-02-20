Suffolk police searching for missing endangered teen

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police need the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials say 16-year-old Stephanie Rena Gibbs was last seen on Friday at 6:30 PM. Her whereabouts are presently unknown.

Stephanie is a white female who is approximately 5’03” and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

Officials say she was last seen at her home in the 2600 block of Joshua Lane.

Stephanie has prescribed medication which she must take every 12 hours and does not have the medication with her.

If you see her, contact police.