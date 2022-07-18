SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting that took place in Suffolk, Virginia, left one victim in critical condition, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found several vehicles and residences damaged from gunfire along with multiple shell casings.

Through a call to the Suffolk 9-1-1 center, police discovered that a victim of the shooting took himself to a local hospital. The victim was identified as Mark Robertson, 25, of Smithfield, Virginia, and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Suffolk police’s investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation should contact Suffolk police at 1-888-562-5887.