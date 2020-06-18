Virginia DACA recipient celebrates after Supreme Court rejects effort to end protections

(WRIC/AP) — The United States Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration’s decision to end the DACA program, which allows non-citizens brought to the United States as children to apply for protection from deportation.

The Supreme Court blocked President Trump’s DACA rescission with a 5-4 vote Thursday morning. The court ruled that the Trump administration had violated federal law when it rescinded the DACA program.

Those protected by the DACA program will retain their protection from deportation and be allowed to work in the United States.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by his four liberal colleagues, wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

The court’s four conservative justices dissented. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a dissent joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, wrote that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created under the Obama administration in 2012.

READ: Supreme Court decision on DACA program

Justice Sotomayor filed an opinion concurring in part, concurring in the judgment in part, and dissenting in part.

“I would not so readily dismiss the allegation that an executive decision disproportionately harms the same racial group that the President branded as less desirable mere months earlier,” Sotomayor wrote.

8News spoke with a recent Virginia Commonwealth University graduate, Yanet Amado, who benefits from DACA.

“I was preparing for the worst, and then when it dropped I was really shocked,” Amado said. “I will still be working, I will still be driving and hopefully I will be going to a master’s program.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted his support for the Supreme Court’s decision.

“DACA recipients have built their lives in this country and in this Commonwealth. They make us better—and they are here to stay,” Northam’s tweet said.

DACA recipients have built their lives in this country and in this Commonwealth. They make us better—and they are here to stay. https://t.co/ezv3fFLDQl — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 18, 2020

“For me, it’s more of like, like a big package was lifted away from my shoulders. For now, there’s no stress anymore,” Amado told 8News. “This is a victory that we can really celebrate.”

Amado said there’s still more to be done to try and get a clean immigration process for the millions of undocumented people like her parents.

“Hopefully we don’t stop our fight here,” she said.

LATEST HEADLINES: