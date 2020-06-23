Supreme Court of Virginia reinstates some evictions effective immediately

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled on Monday to allow landlords to evict tenants for issues other than failure to pay rent.

This is an amendment to the Fifth Order issued on June 8, which suspended all evictions through June 28. They said the amended order goes into effect effective immediately

Here is the amended order:

Recognizing that unlawful detainer actions and writs of eviction may issue for matters unrelated to failure to pay rent, effective immediately, courts may hear residential unlawful detainer actions, and issue writs of eviction, unrelated to the failure to pay rent for the remaining duration of the Fifth Order (June 28, 2020). IN RE: FIFTH ORDER FURTHER MODIFYING AND EXTENDING DECLARATION OF JUDICIAL EMERGENCY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

