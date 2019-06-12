Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson damaged after two-alarm fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning two-alarm fire damaged the Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson Wednesday.

Officials say they responded to the restaurant on Rens Road just before 2:15 a.m.

Crews from Hampton Fire, York County Life and Safety, Newport News Marine Vessel and Langley were all called to assist in the fire.

Poquoson fire officials said four boats that were moved during the fire sustained minimal damage. The fire was marked under control at 6 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.