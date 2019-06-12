1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson damaged after two-alarm fire

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
poq 1_1560344544992.jpg.jpg

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning two-alarm fire damaged the Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson Wednesday.

Officials say they responded to the restaurant on Rens Road just before 2:15 a.m.

Crews from Hampton Fire, York County Life and Safety, Newport News Marine Vessel and Langley were all called to assist in the fire.

Poquoson fire officials said four boats that were moved during the fire sustained minimal damage. The fire was marked under control at 6 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events