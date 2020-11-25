Surveillance video shows chaotic shootout at Portsmouth apartment complex

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A chaotic gun battle broke out at a Portsmouth apartment complex earlier this month.
Our sister station WAVY first looked into the gunfight after a post was passed along on social media. Video shows several people firing on each other outside Harbor Square Apartments.
Police are looking into the incident, but that’s not stopping the growing concern at the complex.
Surveillance video captured the scene shows a group taking aim across an apartment complex parking lot. According to the timestamp on the video, it happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
“They came looking for, I guess, some residents that stayed out here,” said apartment maintenance supervisor Cheron Fowler. “Gunshots were fired into an apartment and everything, where they were at. Fortunately, no one was hit, that was the blessing.”
While the shooting didn’t hurt anyone, there was damage to the complex.
“The windows were shot out, as far as all of the apartments,” said Fowler. “It was four apartments, two upstairs and two downstairs, each of the windows were shot out.”
Fowler was stunned when he saw what happened.
“Oh my gosh, it was a shock seeing teenagers with military-style weapons and knowing how easy it is for them to get it on the streets,” he said. “It was shocking, seeing it at your place of work.”
A resident who asked to not be identified says she’s ready to leave because of the violence.
“Seeing the video it was like ‘Dang it was that many people?’ I’m glad I wasn’t out here,” she said. “I was like, it’s probably time to move, honestly.”
She and Fowler are glad no one was hurt but do not want to see a shootout like this ever happen there again.
“You have your usual gunshots being shot off, everything like that, but nothing like this,” said Fowler.
Fowler hopes this video and the cameras that captured it are a clear sign for anyone looking to cause trouble to stay away.
“As you see, it’s on camera,” said Fowler. “Everything is on camera.”
A spokeswoman with the Portsmouth Police Department says it is an open investigation. She was unable to provide any additional details.
WAVY reached out to the property manager, but has not heard back.
