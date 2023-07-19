RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has taken a suspect into custody after drugs were found hidden inside their body during visitation hours.

According to a spokesperson, investigators were provided intelligence that drugs would be brought into the facility by a suspect during visitation hours.

On Sunday, July 9, the suspect arrived at the facility and was stopped by VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit. Following questioning, the suspect admitted to having drugs hidden inside their body.

The drugs were reportedly retrieved by investigators with the suspect’s cooperation. The suspect was then brought into custody and taken to the local magistrate’s office.

“Our Drug Task Force and security staff members at the Virginia Department of Corrections work around the clock to address the threat of drugs and contraband entering our facilities,” said Harold W. Clarke, director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “I thank them for their hard work on this case and others as we work together to create long-lasting public safety, ensuring Virginia remains a safe place to live and work.”

When 8News reached out to a VADOC spokesperson for further details — such as where the incident took place — they responded with the following statement: