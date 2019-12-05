Suspect charged in Virginia military base crash that killed sailor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy master-at-arms died Saturday night after a crash at Gate 8 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The military officially identified the sailor as 23-year-old Oscar J. Temores on Tuesday. He was assigned to the installation’s security department and reported to the area in June 2018. Before that, he was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Illinois.

On Thursday, police announced a man taken into custody following the crash, Nathaniel Lee Campbell, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. The 38-year-old Shenandoah, Virginia, resident is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Temores leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son.

“The master-at-arms who died served his country and this base in an exemplary manner with honor, distinction and professionalism,” said Capt. Joey L. Frantzen.

Monday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Saint Theresa chapel on Fort Story to honor and remember Temores. About 130 people attended, including family members, friends and shipmates, the military said in a news release.

“This was an opportunity for our security team to come together and to honor a close member of our team,” Lieutenant Ryan Nolan, security officer at the base, said in a military news release Tuesday. “It was especially important to us to have Petty Officer Temores’ family with us as we grieve and reconcile the loss of such an outstanding young man, one who had so much potential and commitment to our country.”

Police say around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, Campbell entered the outbound lane at Gate 8 driving a Chevrolet Silverado at a high rate of speed.

Campbell then crashed into Temores’ base security vehicle.

Both were transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital, where Temores died from his injuries a short time later. Campbell had serious injuries.

The crash is an isolated incident and is not related to terrorism, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Beth Baker confirmed.

“Security personnel immediately dispatched to apprehend the unauthorized civilian who was driving on base,” Frantzen said. “The suspect was on base for a short period of time before he collided head on with a Navy patrol car that my master-at-arms was driving.”

Frantzen spoke fondly of Temores. On Monday, the family gave WRIC’s sister-station WAVY-TV 10 a picture of Frantzen and Temores.

WAVY also spoke by phone with Oscar’s brother Ricky.

“We are devastated because we had just Facetime with him for Thanksgiving, and had spoken with him not even hours before this happened,” he said.

“He had nothing but goodness to give to this world and he was sometimes brutally honest,” his brother said. “He was one of the funniest people.”

He continued: “He was a just a tremendous light in our family. We don’t understand why this has happened to us. We don’t know why he was chosen by God to be taken so early.”

Minutes before the crash that would kill Oscar, John Lugo was nearly hit head-on before the suspect went to the base.

“The vehicle passed me while driving my family, nearly hitting us head-on… It was like six inches… It was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Lugo said. “I ask myself why not us? Why him? He was a sailor on duty.”

Lugo’s wife and son were in the car when the suspect vehicle nearly hit them.

The incident remains under investigation, with the Virginia Beach Police Department leading the investigation, with support from base police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.