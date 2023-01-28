AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County on Thursday has been arrested and charged after he stole a car in Culpeper and was involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies.

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 26, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV collided in the southbound lanes of Route 29 in Madison County. According to state police, after the crash the driver of the Chevrolet got out of the car and ran away.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Police described the driver of the Chevrolet as a white male in his 30’s or 40’s and asked people to be on the lookout for anyone matching his description.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Culpeper Police Department issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 2015 Ford F-350 that the driver in the crash had stolen from a business in the Town of Culpeper. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a police officer saw the Ford in the Town of Waynesboro. As the officer initiated a traffic stop with the Ford, but it sped away, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit continued westbound on Interstate 64, where State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took over, then northbound on Interstate 81 into Rockingham County. The Ford then drive eastbound on Route 33, where it hit a tire deflation device that was deployed by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy. The pursuit then came to an end shortly after along Route 33.

After the pursuit, the driver, now identified as Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was taken into custody. He was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then taken to the Middle River Regional Jail.

He was charged in Augusta County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. There are additional charges pending in Rockingham County.

Jenkins was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions on numerous charges, according to state police.